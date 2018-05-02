Carlos Junior faces Brunson in LA this August

After compiling a five-fight winning streak, Antonio Carlos Junior wanted a shot at the middleweight elite. At UFC 227 on August 4, "Cara de Sapato" gets his chance when he faces No. 7-ranked Derek Brunson at Staples Center in Los Angeles.



In the UFC 227 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt resume their rivalry in a battle for Dillashaw's bantamweight crown.



One of the most versatile competitors in the middleweight division, North Carolina's Brunson has won two of his last three, knocking out Daniel Kelly and Lyoto Machida to keep his place in the top ten. Looking to crash that party is the No. 13-ranked Carlos Junior, a former Ultimate Fighter Brazil winner who has submitted his last three opponents, including Tim Boetsch last month.