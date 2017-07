Calvillo never stops working, earns Top 15 ranking & co-main slot

Calvillo was one of the sport’s top prospects as an amateur, as she went 5-1 with three finishes from 2012 to 2014. Then disaster struck when she broke her forearm three times over the next year. After the final break in August 2015, she decided to take the proper time to heal, and in August of last year she made her pro debut. Three wins later, Calvillo was in the UFC, and in March and April of this year, she soared to 2-0 in the Octagon with submissions of Amanda Cooper and Pearl Gonzalez That brings us to the No. 8-ranked Calderwood, and Calvillo still doesn’t plan on taking much time off before her next fight.“If I come out good out of this next fight, I’m looking at October-November,” she said. “I want to keep it going and I want to take the opportunities because there’s no such thing as the perfect time. Injuries come and I had to sit out for almost three years and just watch everybody go out there and do this while I couldn’t do it. It was so hard and I hated it. So as long as I’m healthy, I’m gonna keep training, keep fighting and I’m gonna become a world champion. I’m not taking this for granted by any means.”At the rate she’s going, Calvillo might be fighting for that world title sooner, rather than later. And yeah, she’s got that title fight mapped out already.“I’m thinking next year,” she said. “The way things are looking and the way I keep working, as long as I stay injury free and healthy and keep getting these wins, I’m thinking next year we can have that battle on International Fight Week.”