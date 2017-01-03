Home
Caceres vs. Knight added to Denver card

By Thomas Gerbasi January 10, 2017
Article
It was a big 2016 campaign for Jason Knight, as the featherweight prospect picked up his first two UFC wins. On Saturday, Jan. 28, “The Kid” will attempt to make it three victories in a row in his first bout of 2017 when he faces veteran standout Alex Caceres at Pepsi Center in Denver.

In the FOX-televised main event, Julianna Pena faces Valentina Shevchenko in a five-round bantamweight showdown.

Mississippi’s Knight, now in his eighth year as a pro, bounced back from a short notice 2015 loss to Tatsuya Kawajiri in his UFC debut to defeat Jim Alers and Daniel Hooker and establish himself as a fighter to watch in the 145-pound weight class. It’s in that division that Miami’s Caceres has shown his best form, winning two of his last three over Masio Fullen and Cole Miller, with his only loss a Fight of the Night split decision to Yair Rodriguez last August.

Watch the Ultimate 8 moments from BJ Penn's historic career. Penn returns to the Octagon on Jan. 15 to take on Yair Rodriguez in the main event of Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 10, 2017
Holly Holm takes on Germaine De Randemie at UFC 208 for the inaugural women's featherweight title. But almost a month before that, prospect Megan Anderson faces Charmaine Tweet at Invicta FC 21 for the interim title on UFC FIGHT PASS Saturday night.
Jan 10, 2017
BJ Penn is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since since 2014 when he takes on Yair Rodriguez in the main event of Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 10, 2017
Go behind the scenes at UFC 207 after Amanda Nunes defended her title against Ronda Rousey and Cody Garbrandt captured the bantamweight championship vs. Dominick Cruz in the Thrill & the Agony preview. Watch full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jan 9, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016