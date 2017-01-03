Caceres vs. Knight added to Denver card

It was a big 2016 campaign for Jason Knight, as the featherweight prospect picked up his first two UFC wins. On Saturday, Jan. 28, “The Kid” will attempt to make it three victories in a row in his first bout of 2017 when he faces veteran standout Alex Caceres at Pepsi Center in Denver.
In the FOX-televised main event, Julianna Pena faces Valentina Shevchenko in a five-round bantamweight showdown.
Mississippi’s Knight, now in his eighth year as a pro, bounced back from a short notice 2015 loss to Tatsuya Kawajiri in his UFC debut to defeat Jim Alers and Daniel Hooker and establish himself as a fighter to watch in the 145-pound weight class. It’s in that division that Miami’s Caceres has shown his best form, winning two of his last three over Masio Fullen and Cole Miller, with his only loss a Fight of the Night split decision to Yair Rodriguez last August.
