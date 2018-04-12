Home
CM Punk returns to face Jackson at UFC 225

By Thomas Gerbasi April 12, 2018
Former WWE superstar CM Punk will step into the Octagon for the second time on June 9, and this time he will do so in his hometown of Chicago, as he faces Mike Jackson in a UFC 225 bout at United Center.

In the UFC 225 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. Tickets go on sale on April 13.

A pro wrestling icon, Punk shocked the world in 2014 when he announced that he was moving to the sport of mixed martial arts, and after a long apprenticeship with the Roufusport team in Milwaukee, he made his UFC debut against Mickey Gall in September 2016. Punk lost that bout, but determined to succeed, he returned to the gym, honed his skills, and he will now face Houston  striker Jackson, who also lost his UFC debut to Gall, but is determined that he will leave Punk's backyard with a victory this June.

UFC 224 is stacked with the women's bantamweight title on the line in the main event between Amanda Nunes vs Raquel Pennington, plus Jacare vs Gastelum, Dern vs Cooper and Belfort vs Machida.
Apr 11, 2018
Experience all of the thrill and the agony from UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya, only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Apr 11, 2018
Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of Fight Night Glendale live on FOX Saturday night.
Apr 11, 2018
Jimmy Smith previews the lightweight main event matchup between #5 Dustin Poirier and #6 Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC Fight Night Glendale this Saturday, April 14 on FOX.
Apr 11, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018