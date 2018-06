CM Punk ready for second act in the Octagon

On Sept. 10, 2016, the fight seemed to end quickly for CM Punk . Against the more experienced Mickey Gall , Punk was taken down, beaten up and finished in about two minutes at UFC 203.But while the rest of the world moved on with Punk out of sight and out of mind, the fight was just beginning for the pride of Chicago.He had made his debut, knowing what it was like to take the walk and compete in the Octagon. And despite the disappointing outcome, he decided to dedicate himself in the gym and give this whole fighting thing another shot.But at 39 years old, the bumps and bruises of the rigorous MMA training regimen kept him out of action for stretches of time as he plotted his return. Then, when he finally had a healthy run and everything seemed to be clicking, he got the call to fight in his hometown of Chicago. This was an opportunity his coach Duke Roufus told him he couldn’t turn down.So here we are on the eve of Punk’s second fight in the UFC. He’s more prepared and healthy than last time, and this version of Punk the fighter plans to deliver a memorable performance on Saturday night.“I’m just better all around,” he said. “I also think physically I’m in better shape. I fought Mickey maybe four or five months after major back surgery. As much as I would have told you I felt great back then, I feel even better right now. Everything is firing on all cylinders now. This camp I was sparring more and just doing more of everything.”