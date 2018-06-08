CM Punk ready for second act in the Octagon

The intrigue of Punk’s transition from pro wrestling to mixed martial arts is built on his immense popularity. Some athletes and celebrities reach the highest of heights and grab the attention of fans like few in their line of work.Punk is grateful for the legion of fans who have supported him in his venture into fighting and he’s hoping to reward them with a win against Mike Jackson at UFC 225.“It plays out with a victory,” Punk said. “I said in the past that I would visualize my first fight and there would be times I could visualize that it wasn’t going to go my way and I would get stuck in a bad position. This time I could try to visualize that and it’s like my mind won’t allow it to even creep in. I don’t have the headspace for a negative outcome.”Punk’s quest for redemption is admirable. He wants to test himself and compete on the biggest stage imaginable.Quitting never crossed his mind after the setback against Gall. Instead, he worked to improve and now the only thing on his mind is getting his hand raised.“It would have been easy to just quit and walk away,” Punk said. “But I’ve kind of never done the easy thing. To me, the harder I work the bigger the victory.”