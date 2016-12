By the Numbers - UFC 207

Finishes by Nunes (3 KO/TKOs, 2 subs), 2nd most in UFC women’s bantamweight history behind Ronda Rousey’s 6Career finishing rate percentage by Nunes - 9 KO/TKOs, 3 submissionsAverage fight time by Nunes, 2nd shortest among active UFC women’s bantamweights and 10th shortest among active UFC fighters (min. 5 fights)Significant strikes absorbed per minute rate by Nunes, lowest rate in UFC women’s bantamweight history (min. 5 fights)Current ranking of Ronda Rousey in the women’s bantamweight divisionWins by the “Rowdy” one, tied with current champ Amanda Nunes for most in UFC women’s bantamweight historyFinishes by the first and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, most in UFC women’s bantamweight historyCareer finishing rate percentage by Rousey - 3 KO/TKOs, 9 submissionsArmbars by the final Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion in UFC/Strikeforce competition, tied with Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira for most armbars in UFC/Strikeforce/PRIDE/WEC competitionSeconds it took for then champ Rousey to secure an armbar finish of Cat Zingano at UFC 184, 2nd fastest finish in UFC championship history behind Conor McGregor ’s 13 seconds at UFC 194Seconds it took for then champ Rousey to score a knockout of Alexis Davis at UFC 175, tied with Frank Shamrock at UFC Japan for 4th fasted finish in UFC championship historySuccessful/consecutive UFC title defenses by Rousey from UFC 157 to UFC 190, 6th most successful/consecutive title defenses in UFC historyAverage UFC fight time by Rousey, 3rd shortest among active UFC fighters (min. 5 fights)Takedowns per 15 minutes of fighting rate by Rousey, best in UFC women’s bantamweight history (min. 5 fights)Year that Rousey won bronze in judo at the Beijing Olympic Games, first US woman to win a medal in judo in Olympic Games historyCurrent ranking of Dominick Cruz on the UFC pound-for-pound listDays between current UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz winning the belt back against T.J. Dillashaw on January 17th and “The Dominator’s” previous title defense against Demetrious Johnson in October 2011UFC event where Cruz successfully defended the UFC bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win against longtime rival Urijah Faber Fight active win streak by “The Dominator” in UFC/WEC competition, tied for 4th longest win streak in UFC/WEC/PRIDE/Strikeforce competition and most wins in UFC/WEC bantamweight historySignificant strikes landed by Cruz in UFC/WEC competition, 3rd most in UFC/WEC bantamweight historySignificant striking defense percentage by Cruz, best among active UFC/WEC bantamweights (min. 5 fights and 350 opp. att.)Takedowns by Cruz in UFC/WEC competition, most in UFC/WEC bantamweight historyTakedown accuracy percentage by Cruz in UFC/WEC competition, 4th best among active UFC/WEC bantamweights (min. 5 fights and 20 att.)