By the Numbers - UFC 207

11
Current ranking of Amanda Nunes on the UFC pound-for-pound list
200
UFC event where “The Lioness” secured a first round rear naked choke of Miesha Tate to become the 4th undisputed UFC women’s bantamweight champion
4
Consecutive UFC wins by Nunes, tied with Julianna Pena for longest active win streak in UFC women’s bantamweight division
6
Wins by Nunes, tied with forthcoming opponent Ronda Rousey for most wins in UFC bantamweight history
5
Finishes by Nunes (3 KO/TKOs, 2 subs), 2nd most in UFC women’s bantamweight history behind Ronda Rousey’s 6
92.3
Career finishing rate percentage by Nunes - 9 KO/TKOs, 3 submissions
5:47
Average fight time by Nunes, 2nd shortest among active UFC women’s bantamweights and 10th shortest among active UFC fighters (min. 5 fights)
1.93
Significant strikes absorbed per minute rate by Nunes, lowest rate in UFC women’s bantamweight history (min. 5 fights)
1
Current ranking of Ronda Rousey in the women’s bantamweight division
6
Wins by the “Rowdy” one, tied with current champ Amanda Nunes for most in UFC women’s bantamweight history
6
Finishes by the first and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, most in UFC women’s bantamweight history
100
Career finishing rate percentage by Rousey - 3 KO/TKOs, 9 submissions
7
Armbars by the final Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion in UFC/Strikeforce competition, tied with Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira for most armbars in UFC/Strikeforce/PRIDE/WEC competition
14
Seconds it took for then champ Rousey to secure an armbar finish of Cat Zingano at UFC 184, 2nd fastest finish in UFC championship history behind Conor McGregor’s 13 seconds at UFC 194
16
Seconds it took for then champ Rousey to score a knockout of Alexis Davis at UFC 175, tied with Frank Shamrock at UFC Japan for 4th fasted finish in UFC championship history
6
Successful/consecutive UFC title defenses by Rousey from UFC 157 to UFC 190, 6th most successful/consecutive title defenses in UFC history
3:25
Average UFC fight time by Rousey, 3rd shortest among active UFC fighters (min. 5 fights)
5.01
Takedowns per 15 minutes of fighting rate by Rousey, best in UFC women’s bantamweight history (min. 5 fights)
2008
Year that Rousey won bronze in judo at the Beijing Olympic Games, first US woman to win a medal in judo in Olympic Games history
3
Current ranking of Dominick Cruz on the UFC pound-for-pound list
1569
Days between current UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz winning the belt back against T.J. Dillashaw on January 17th and “The Dominator’s” previous title defense against Demetrious Johnson in October 2011
199
UFC event where Cruz successfully defended the UFC bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win against longtime rival Urijah Faber
12
Fight active win streak by “The Dominator” in UFC/WEC competition, tied for 4th longest win streak in UFC/WEC/PRIDE/Strikeforce competition and most wins in UFC/WEC bantamweight history
776
Significant strikes landed by Cruz in UFC/WEC competition, 3rd most in UFC/WEC bantamweight history
76
Significant striking defense percentage by Cruz, best among active UFC/WEC bantamweights (min. 5 fights and 350 opp. att.)
50
Takedowns by Cruz in UFC/WEC competition, most in UFC/WEC bantamweight history
52.6
Takedown accuracy percentage by Cruz in UFC/WEC competition, 4th best among active UFC/WEC bantamweights (min. 5 fights and 20 att.)
3.42
Takedowns per 15 minutes of fighting by Cruz in UFC/WEC competition, 3rd best rate in UFC/WEC bantamweight history (min. 5 fights and 20 att.)
5
Current ranking of Cody Garbrandt as a UFC bantamweight
100
Percentage of Garbrandt’s five Octagon appearances have resulted in UFC wins including four bouts at bantamweight and a KO/TKO of Augusto Mendes at a catchweight
4
Active UFC win streak by Garbrandt at bantamweight, tied for 2nd longest active UFC win streak at bantamweight
3
Consecutive first round knockouts by Garbrandt in 2016 with drubbings of Augusto Mendes, Thomas Almeida and Takeya Mizugaki
5
Knockdowns by Garbrandt, tied for 3rd most in UFC/WEC bantamweight history
100
Percentage of Garbrandt’s five UFC opponents he has scored at least one knockdown of
2.38
Knockdowns per 15 minutes of fighting by Garbrandt, 5th best knockdown average in UFC history (min. 5 fights)
