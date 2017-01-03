By the Numbers - History of the Women’s Bantamweight Division

1,492
Days that the UFC women’s bantamweight division has been in existence since former Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey was named the UFC champion at the UFC on FOX: Henderson vs. Diaz pre-fight press conference on December 6th, 2012
1,074
Of those days, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey reigned as the division’s one and only champion
4
UFC fighters that have been champion of the 135-pound division - Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate and, current champ, Amanda Nunes
157
UFC event where UFC women’s bantamweight division had its first ever fight, title fight, main event, and successful title defense as Rousey defeated, the first challenger, Liz Carmouche
6
Successful/consecutive UFC title defenses by Rousey from UFC 157 to UFC 190, sixth most successful/consecutive title defenses in UFC history
5
Of those title defenses by Rousey ended in the first round, only eventual UFC women’s bantamweight champ Miesha Tate made it past the first round at UFC 168
3
Of those title defenses by Rousey ended within the first minute
14
Seconds it took for then champ Rousey to secure an armbar finish of Cat Zingano at UFC 184, 2nd fastest finish in UFC championship history behind Conor McGregor’s 13 seconds at UFC 194
16
Seconds it took for then champ Rousey to score a knockout of Alexis Davis at UFC 175, tied with Frank Shamrock at UFC Japan for fourth fastest finish in UFC championship history
193
UFC event where Holly Holm scored a second round knockout of Rousey to become the first to defeat the Rowdy one in a professional bout and to become the second ever UFC women’s bantamweight champion
56,214
The UFC record attendance at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia to see the historic dethroning of Rousey by Holm’s headkick
196
UFC event where Miesha Tate secured a fifth round rear naked choke on Holm to become the then UFC women’s bantamweight champion
23:30
Time into the bout when Tate sunk in the submission on Holm, latest finish to a bout in 2016 and 4th latest finish in UFC history
75
UFC women’s bantamweight bouts including one no contest
22
KO/TKOs
12
Submissions
40
Decisions
35
Percentage of those decisions are split-decisions (14), highest percentage among all divisions in UFC with the 2nd highest being men’s bantamweight division at 24%
200
UFC event where Amanda Nunes secured a first round rear naked choke on Tate to claim the UFC women’s bantamweight belt for her own
207
UFC where, most recently, Nunes successfully defended the belt for the first time with a first round knockout of former champ Rousey
48
Seconds is all it took for “The Lioness” to land 27 significant strikes to fell the former champ
517
Days between Nunes’ successful title defense over Rousey and the previous successful title defense by Rousey over Bethe Correia at UFC 190
5
Consecutive UFC wins by Nunes, longest active win streak in UFC women’s bantamweight division
7
Wins by Nunes, most wins in UFC bantamweight history
6
Finishes by Nunes (4 KO/TKOs, 2 subs), tied with Rousey for most in UFC women’s bantamweight history
92.9
Career finishing rate percentage by The Lioness - 10 KO/TKOs, 3 submissions
18
The Ultimate Fighter season that first featured UFC women’s bantamweight division and was won by Julianna Pena
2
Current ranking of “The Venezuelan Vixen” as a UFC women’s bantamweight
4
Consecutive wins by Pena inside the Octagon including two first round KO/TKOs
1
Current ranking of Valentina Shevchenko as a UFC women’s bantamweight who will tangle with Pena later this month in a possible title eliminator at UFC on FOX: Shevchenko vs. Pena
40
Leg kicks landed by “The Bullet” against former champ Holm en route to Shevchenko’s most recent unanimous decision win in July
206
Significant strikes landed by Jessica Andrade at UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Munoz, most significant strikes landed in UFC women’s bantamweight history and 3rd most landed in UFC history
202
Significant strikes landed by Sarah Kaufman at The Ultimate Fighter Nations Finale: Bisping vs. Kennedy, 2nd most sig. strikes landed in UFC women’s bantamweight history and 4th most landed in UFC history
5
Fight of the Night - Cat Zingano vs. Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate II, Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm, Lauren Murphy vs. Kelly Faszholz and Leslie Smith vs. Irene Aldana
14
Performance of the Night - Ronda Rousey (4x), Amanda Nunes (3x), Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Sara McMann, Julianna Pena, Raquel Pennington, Marion Reneau and Miesha Tate
1
Submission of the Night - Ronda Rousey at UFC 168
181
UFC event where Raquel Pennington secured the rare bulldog choke on Ashlee-Evans Smith with one second left in the first round
