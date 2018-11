Burgos loss didn't make him hungry, it made him starving

Every fighter hates losing. But featherweight prospect Shane Burgos REALLY hates it. So much so that when he suffered a takedown to Charles Rosa in their 2017 Fight of the Night battle, he nearly considered it a defeat, even though he won the fight.So imagine how the Monroe, New York product felt after his first MMA loss to Calvin Kattar in January. Again, it was a Fight of the Night award winner, only this time it was Burgos on the short end, as he was stopped in the third round by the New Englander. And no, he didn’t accept it as just one of those things.“It was tough,” said Burgos. “That’s the first loss I ever had as an amateur or as a pro, so it was definitely a struggle mentally because I never saw myself losing, let alone losing the way I lost. I thought the fight was just starting to go my way after the second round, and in the third round I was getting ready to pick it back up and I got no excuses, I got caught.”It happens. To everybody. And Burgos wasn’t fooling himself into thinking he was going to run over the featherweight division for the next ten years without running into someone who had his number on a particular night, but he didn’t see the Kattar loss coming.“I know this is a game of millimeters, but I just did not see it happening,” he said. “I saw myself winning; I didn’t see myself getting finished. Honestly, it was embarrassing. Like I said, it could happen in any fight, but I just didn’t see it happening.”That’s the past, and if there is any consolation for Burgos, it is that Fight of the Night bonus and knowing that his stock didn’t drop in defeat. Of course, that’s the view from the outside.From the 27-year-old’s perspective…“I appreciate that, but it’s me,” he said. “Even though my stock didn’t drop to anybody else, it dropped to me and it just pissed me off. I have to work my way back up.”