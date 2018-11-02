Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Burgos loss didn't make him hungry, it made him starving

By Thomas Gerbasi November 02, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)

Every fighter hates losing. But featherweight prospect Shane Burgos REALLY hates it. So much so that when he suffered a takedown to Charles Rosa in their 2017 Fight of the Night battle, he nearly considered it a defeat, even though he won the fight.

So imagine how the Monroe, New York product felt after his first MMA loss to Calvin Kattar in January. Again, it was a Fight of the Night award winner, only this time it was Burgos on the short end, as he was stopped in the third round by the New Englander. And no, he didn’t accept it as just one of those things.

“It was tough,” said Burgos. “That’s the first loss I ever had as an amateur or as a pro, so it was definitely a struggle mentally because I never saw myself losing, let alone losing the way I lost. I thought the fight was just starting to go my way after the second round, and in the third round I was getting ready to pick it back up and I got no excuses, I got caught.”

It happens. To everybody. And Burgos wasn’t fooling himself into thinking he was going to run over the featherweight division for the next ten years without running into someone who had his number on a particular night, but he didn’t see the Kattar loss coming.

“I know this is a game of millimeters, but I just did not see it happening,” he said. “I saw myself winning; I didn’t see myself getting finished. Honestly, it was embarrassing. Like I said, it could happen in any fight, but I just didn’t see it happening.”

That’s the past, and if there is any consolation for Burgos, it is that Fight of the Night bonus and knowing that his stock didn’t drop in defeat. Of course, that’s the view from the outside.

From the 27-year-old’s perspective…

“I appreciate that, but it’s me,” he said. “Even though my stock didn’t drop to anybody else, it dropped to me and it just pissed me off. I have to work my way back up.”


That work begins on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden when Burgos faces Kurt Holobaugh at UFC 230. It’s the kind of matchup that could put another bonus check in the New Yorker’s pocket, and that works for him.

“It’s a great matchup,” Burgos said. “I feel like the fans love my style already, and his style is somewhat similar to mine and I actually like the way he fights. I think we’re gonna meet in the middle and may the best man win. But I’m gonna do everything in my power to get my hand raised and leave that cage victorious. It’s been too long since I won a fight and I’m hungry like I’ve never been hungry before.”

How hungry?

“As corny as it sounds, everyone always says a loss makes you hungry, but it got me starving,” he laughs. “I’ve never felt this kind of hunger in my life. As soon as I was good to go, I started running sprints, I did distance runs, and I’ve been wanting to fight since July, so it seems like forever that I’ve been training for this one.”

Add in the fact that he’s got his Tiger Schulmann Fight Team squadmates Lyman Good and Julio Arce fighting on the same card, and there’s plenty of motivation to get things done for himself and the team.

“There’s always good energy in the room, but especially when we’re fighting together or close to the same time, we’re all focused, we’re all training super hard, and fighting with my teammates, I love it,” he said. “It puts more pressure on because you don’t want to be the one to lose, but I love the pressure and I love fighting alongside those guys. We haven’t really spoken about it, but I think we’re all going out there to make a statement and represent.”

For Burgos, there’s only one statement he can make and that’s getting a win. There is no other option as far as he’s concerned.

“I’m just so competitive,” he said. “I hate losing in anything. I hate losing in a game of tic-tac-toe. I’ve always been like that since I was a young kid. I hated losing board games. I just do not like to lose.”

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the UFC 230 official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 2 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from New York City.
Watch the UFC 230 official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 2 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from New York City.
Nov 2, 2018
Watch the UFC 232 pre-fight press conference on Friday, Nov. 2 at 5pm/2pm ETPT live from New York City.
Watch the UFC 232 pre-fight press conference on Friday, Nov. 2 at 5pm/2pm ETPT live from New York City.
Nov 2, 2018
Daniel Cormier sharpens all of his skills. Chris Weidman feels at home. Jacare Souza learns basketball skills on the fly, and Derrick Lewis entertains the crowd at open workouts. Derek Brunson enjoys time with his son, as Israel Adesanya draws attention.
Daniel Cormier sharpens all of his skills. Chris Weidman feels at home. Jacare Souza learns basketball skills on the fly, and Derrick Lewis entertains the crowd at open workouts. Derek Brunson enjoys time with his son, as Israel Adesanya draws attention.
Nov 1, 2018
The stars of UFC 230 faced off after media day in New York on Thursday including the heavyweight headliners Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. The entire event goes down Saturday, order it here for any device: http://ppv.ufc.tv/ppv/230/
The stars of UFC 230 faced off after media day in New York on Thursday including the heavyweight headliners Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. The entire event goes down Saturday, order it here for any device: http://ppv.ufc.tv/ppv/230/
Nov 1, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018