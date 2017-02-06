#UFC208 star @DerekBrunson isn't buying that Anderson Silva is on the decline. Brunson talks Spider, the belt and more! #OpenWorkouts pic.twitter.com/JgFOTlHO4U— UFC News (@UFCNews) February 9, 2017
Anderson Silva hasn’t won a fight since 2012, but Derek Brunson describes the losses as “weird events."
First, Silva was kncoked out by Chris Weidman after taunting him a bit too long. Then he broke his leg in the Weidman rematch, and nearly KO’d Michael Bisping at Fight Night London.
All that considered, Brunson isn’t buying any of the talk the “The Spider” has declined. He also had some things to say about getting back into the title hunt, the fact that no other fighters are calling him out, and re-starting his knockout streak.
