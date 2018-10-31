Brunson Sees A Lot Of Holes In Adesanya's Game

Fighters continued to trickle into New York City on the latest episode of UFC 230 Embedded.

Middleweight Derek Brunson was shown getting loose as he prepares to take on undefeated Israel Adesanya on November 3. Adesanya has received plenty of hype since making his UFC debut less than a year ago, but Brunson has been a mainstay in the top-10 of the middleweight division.

“I think he’s a solid striker, very rangy,” Brunson said of his opponent. “I see a lot of holes in his game, but he’s good at what he do.”

The two have traded jabs online leading up to the fight, but in a few days, that gets left out when the fighters step into the Octagon in Madison Square Garden. For Brunson, he’s looking to bounce back from a first-round knockout loss to Ronaldo Souza nine months ago.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s likely that the fight will end early. Adesanya has five first-round finishes and all but one of Brunson’s last nine fights have gone past the first five minutes.

“I’ve knocked some of the best strikers out in UFC history and in the division currently,” Brunson said. “I can knock guys out, but ultimately it’s about sticking to my strength.”

