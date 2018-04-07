Bruce Connal named to 2018 UFC Hall of Fame class

We love you Brucey pic.twitter.com/DbH7lAfSXQ — Zach Candito (@ZachCandito) March 4, 2018

UFC today announced that pioneering television producer Bruce Connal has been named to the UFC Hall of Fame class for 2018 as a Contributor. With his selection, Connal becomes the fifth inductee of the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Contributor Wing’ and third welcomed posthumously. The 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 5 in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.“Bruce was a close friend to all of us here at UFC and he was also one of the most talented television producers I’ve ever seen,” UFC President Dana White said. “Bruce did an amazing job producing the most successful events in UFC history and he will be sorely missed. I’m thrilled that his family is here with us tonight at UFC 223, and we’re looking forward to having them join us in Las Vegas to celebrate Bruce’s life and career when we induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2018.”A native of Nyack, New York, Bruce was raised in Old Greenwich, Connecticut and attending Ithaca (NY) College. Following his graduation in 1979, Bruce briefly worked at NBC Sports before joining ESPN as one of the network’s first associate producers. During his tenure at ESPN, Connal led a team of producers who played a critical role in launching numerous shows that covered a wide range of sports that included the College World Series, Sunday Night Baseball and the NHL, to name a few.After an impressive run with ESPN, Bruce played a pivotal role with the television production company, Concom, which began directing UFC Pay-Per-View events at UFC 17: REDEMPTION, which took place on Friday, May 15, 1998 at the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama. Over the next 19 years (1998 – 2018), Bruce led the production of more than 300 UFC televised events, including the largest and most successful in UFC history.“Bruce was an amazing friend, husband, father and member of the Zuffa family whose presence will be greatly missed,” UFC Executive Vice President of Operations and Production Craig Borsari said. “Bruce’s influence on our live event production over the past two decades has played a vital role in shaping how millions of fans watch UFC events. We’re honored to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2018.”Connal is survived by his mother, Mathilde, wife Karen and children, Tyler, Carly and Trevor. Bruce was 61 years old.The remaining inductees of the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2018 will be announced in the coming weeks leading to the 7th Annual UFC International Fight Week™, which takes place from Tuesday, July 3 through Saturday, July 7 in Las Vegas.To view the UFC Hall of Fame fight library, please visit UFCHOF. To see a complete list of UFC athletes and fights currently enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame, as well as details regarding the UFC Hall of Fame format, please visit UFCHOFFAQ. For additional information, please visit UFC.com and follow UFC Fight Week on Twitter @UFCFightWeek.UFC FIGHT PASS is available on personal computers, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon devices, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android and Android devices, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and Roku devices.