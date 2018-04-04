Brown injured; Oliveira to face Condit

In his first bout since a Fight of the Night classic against Yancy Medeiros in December, Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira will face off with former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit on April 14 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Oliveira replaces the injured Matt Brown.
UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, airs live on FOX.
A popular Brazilian standout who has gone 4-1 with 1 NC in his last six bouts, most notably earning Performance of the Night honors for his knockout of Ryan LaFlare, "Cowboy" will bring the heat in his matchup against Albuquerque's Condit, one of the best welterweights of this era.
