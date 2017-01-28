Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Brooks to replace Seery at UFC 208

By Thomas Gerbasi January 30, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Irish veteran Neil Seery has withdrawn from his UFC 208 bout against Ian McCall in order to tend to a family issue. Stepping in for Seery in the flyweight bout on Feb. 11 will be Octagon newcomer Jarred Brooks.

In the UFC 208 main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the UFC women’s featherweight title.

Unbeaten in 11 pro fights, Brooks has finished seven of those victories before the final bell, and he is coming off a second round knockout of Jun Nakamura in a Pancrase bout last October. In McCall, he will be facing a perennial contender returning to the Octagon for the first time since January of 2015.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, February 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Houston, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the highlights from the Fight Night Denver post-fight press conference, featuring Valentina Shevchenko, Jorge Masvidal and Francis Ngannou.
Watch the highlights from the Fight Night Denver post-fight press conference, featuring Valentina Shevchenko, Jorge Masvidal and Francis Ngannou.
Jan 28, 2017
UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photos by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photos by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jan 28, 2017
UFC President Dana White talks backstage after Fight Night Denver, which featured Valentina Shevchenko's victory over Julianna Pena to earn a title shot against Amanda Nunes.
UFC President Dana White talks backstage after Fight Night Denver, which featured Valentina Shevchenko's victory over Julianna Pena to earn a title shot against Amanda Nunes.
Jan 28, 2017
Watch Valentina Shevchenko backstage interview after her victorious win over Julianna Pena at UFC Fight Night Denver.
Watch Valentina Shevchenko backstage interview after her victorious win over Julianna Pena at UFC Fight Night Denver.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016