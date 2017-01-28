Brooks to replace Seery at UFC 208

Irish veteran Neil Seery has withdrawn from his UFC 208 bout against Ian McCall in order to tend to a family issue. Stepping in for Seery in the flyweight bout on Feb. 11 will be Octagon newcomer Jarred Brooks.
In the UFC 208 main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the UFC women’s featherweight title.
Unbeaten in 11 pro fights, Brooks has finished seven of those victories before the final bell, and he is coming off a second round knockout of Jun Nakamura in a Pancrase bout last October. In McCall, he will be facing a perennial contender returning to the Octagon for the first time since January of 2015.
