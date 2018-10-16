Bradley Scott Accepts Sanction for Violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy

To celebrate the start of the NBA season, we take a look back at some of our summer 2018 training sessions with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons that took place at the UFC Performance Institute.
Oct 16, 2018
UFC Connected gives fans a unique look at fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions. In this episode, we join Mirsad Bektic and also Abu Azaitar as he prepared for his debut at Fight Night Hamburg.
Oct 15, 2018
Rose Namajunas looks back on the night she captured the UFC women's strawweight title against Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217.
Oct 15, 2018
Volkan Oezdemir earned a title shot after his quick knockout victory of contender Jimi Manuwa back at UFC 217 last year. Oezdemir next faces rising contender Anthony Smith in the main event of Fight Night Moncton on October 27.
Oct 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
