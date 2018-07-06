Brad Katona featherweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter

Canadian phenom Brad Katona dominated his fight against Jay Cucciniello to win one for SBG Ireland and head coach John Kavanagh and walk away the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated.
Jul 6, 2018
The stars of UFC 226 have stepped on the scales for the final time before they meet again in the Octagon. Relive the last little bit of drama before the big event Saturday night live in Las Vegas on Pay Per View.
Jul 6, 2018
Watch the faceoffs from the UFC 226 official weigh-in, featuring Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.
Jul 6, 2018
Mike Perry and Paul Felder exchange words and Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa face off at Ultimate Media Day. Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis develop an unlikely rivalry. Stipe Miocic and Lewis’ opponent Francis Ngannou make nice after their title war.
Jul 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
