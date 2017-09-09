Bisping joins Conan to talk GSP & UFC 217

Michael Bisping joined Conan last night to discuss his upcoming fight against Georges St-Pierre and much more!
Bisping will attempt to defend his middleweight belt for the second time as he and St-Pierre headline UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets are on-sale now.
Bisping will attempt to defend his middleweight belt for the second time as he and St-Pierre headline UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets are on-sale now.
Disliking Your Opponent Helps
Bisping On His Flying Knee Move
Bisping Expects To Be Booed
Bisping On His Flying Knee Move
Bisping Expects To Be Booed
Comments