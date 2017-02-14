Home
Bibulatov and Poberezhets enter Octagon this spring

By Thomas Gerbasi February 16, 2017
The UFC's Spring 2017 season will be a busy one, and in two bouts made official on Thursday, two European newcomers will attempt to carve out their place in highly-competitive weight classes.

At UFC 210 in Buffalo on Apr. 8, Filipino flyweight will attempt to keep the momentum going from his impressive debut win over Yao Zhikui last November when he faces highly-touted Russian flyweight Magomed Bibulatov, who will put his 13-0 record on the line against "The Demolition Man."

Next, it's off to Dallas and UFC 211 on May 13, for a heavyweight matchup pitting Germany's "Man Mountain," Jarjis Danho, against Ukrainian newcomer Dmitry Poberezhets, who has ended 19 of his 24 wins by knockout or submission.

