Bhullar picks DC 'all the way' in UFC 226 super-fight

Ahead of his second UFC bout Saturday in Glendale, AZ, undefeated heavyweight Arjan Singh Bhullar sat down to take some of your questions on Facebook Live.
When the topic of who would win the UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier super-fight, Bhullar didn't hesitate. "Daniel all the way through," he said. "It's gonna be a great fight, and I think DC poses a lot of challenges Stipe hasn't faced before."
Bhullar went on to tackle questions about Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ben Askren, Mark Hunt and many more. Check it out on the full clip above.
