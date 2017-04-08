Home
Belfort vs. Marquardt added to UFC 212 card

May 01, 2017
A UFC legend will join the stacked UFC 212 lineup on June 3, as Vitor Belfort returns to his hometown of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil to face Nate Marquardt at Jeunesse Arena.

In the main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Jose Aldo meets Max Holloway for the undisputed UFC featherweight championship.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion who has faced the best of the best in that division, as well at at heavyweight and middleweight, Befort made his UFC debut in February 1997, and more than two decades later, the 40-year-old will step into the Octagon once more as he looks to impress his fans against fellow veteran Marquardt, who has finished his last four wins over Tyson Woodley, James Te Huna, CB Dollaway and Tamdan McCrory.

Recent
Get the first extended look at the two title fights set to go down at UFC 211 in Dallas, Tx. Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight belt vs. Junior Dos Santos. Plus, strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Jessica Andrade.
May 1, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps Wednesday's all-new episode of The Ultimate Fighter, which saw Team Dillashaw pull off another upset victory over Team Garbrandt.
Apr 28, 2017
In this week's UFC Rankings Report, Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino discuss changes to official UFC rankings. Mike Perry is on cusp of top 15 after his big win and Brandon Moreno and Al Iaquinta move up in their divisions.
Apr 26, 2017
Watch Yair Rodriguez KO BJ Penn from their bout in January. Rodriguez takes on Frankie Edgar at UFC 211 on May 13.
Apr 26, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016