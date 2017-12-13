Home
Being a fighter is what Condit is here for

By Thomas Gerbasi December 27, 2017
<a href='../fighter/Carlos-Condit'>Carlos Condit</a> defeats <a href='../fighter/Dan-Hardy'>Dan Hardy</a> by knock out during their UFC welterweight bout at the O2 Arena on October 16, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)Getting ready for his first bout since August 2016, Carlos Condit admits that he could probably do without the days leading up to Saturday night’s return against Neil Magny. But knowing that the end of the week means that he gets to fight again does put a smile on the face of “The Natural Born Killer.”

(R-L) Condit kicks <a href='../fighter/Dong-Hyun-Kim'><a href='../fighter/dong-hyun-the-mestro-kim'>Dong Hyun Kim</a></a> during <a href='../event/UFC132'>UFC 132 </a>on July 2, 2011 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Zuffa LLC) “I love and I hate fight week,” he said. “I hate it because it’s tough. There’s a lot of anxiety and emotional ups and downs, but I also love it because getting through that and then getting to the fight and doing it, it’s what I love to do. If I love anything on this Earth other than hanging out with my kids and being a dad, being a fighter is what I’m here for.”

Some wondered whether he would make that walk again after his loss to Demian Maia. Seven months earlier he lost a razor-thin decision to then-welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in an instant classic many thought he won, and when Maia made quick work of the Albuquerque native, it looked like Condit’s heart wasn’t in the grind anymore.

“It ebbs and flows day to day, week to week, month to month throughout my whole career,” said the former WEC and interim UFC champion at 170 pounds. “It’s been a rollercoaster. If this thing was easy to do, then everybody would do it. Do I love every aspect of it? No. But ultimately, I’m a martial artist, and deep down this is what I love to do. The pursuit of greatness through physical violence, it calls me for whatever reason.”

Few do it better. A pro since 2002, Condit has seemingly been around forever, but a look at the calendar still sees him at just 33 years old. But after 40 fights, life changes and so does motivation. With a pair of belts, seven post-fight performance awards and the status and respect that come along with being one of the best of his era, what pushes Condit to go through the training camp grind, cut weight and then get into a fistfight at the end of the cycle? Is the goal still a world title?

“I know it’s cliché, but I’m focusing on what I’ve got right now in front of me,” he said. “I don’t have loftier goals. My goal is to go out and put on a hell of a performance Saturday night and do my thing. Fight the way that I fight and that’s it.”

Condit kicks <a href='../fighter/Nick-Diaz'>Nick Diaz</a> during UFC 143 on February 4, 2012 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)That should be enough for us when it comes to someone who has always delivered a fight when his name was called. And at 33 years old, he may want to do this for another ten years. Or he might not. Whatever happens after Saturday night, he’ll deal with it then.

“I’m an athlete and a martial artist until the day I die, but I don’t know,” Condit said when asked if he’ll still be thinking he’s got another fight left when he’s 50 years old. “I’m gonna stop tap dancing around potential retirement and I’m just gonna take it as it comes and see how it goes. But I don’t see myself stopping training, stopping the pursuit of knowledge and bettering myself as a martial artist when I’m done with this.”

No, Carlos Condit is a lifer. And this weekend we get to see him do what he does best.

“This is what I know and this is how I can make money, pay bills, and I still love it and am able to do it, and I’m excited,” he said. “I’m excited to come back and fight again. This is what I love to do, honestly.”

Megan Olivi sits down with Holly Holm ahead of her main event bout with Cris Cyborg at Saturday's UFC 219. Order the fight now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Dec 27, 2017
John Gooden and Dan Hardy break down UFC 219's main event: Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm, as well as the co-main between Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 219 happens this Saturday, Dec. 30. Order it now: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Dec 26, 2017
Holly Holm continues preparing with her team. Cris Cyborg trains outdoors. Edson Barboza's S&C work has him in the best form of his life, and Khabib Nurmagomedov gets promo advice from Daniel Cormier.
Dec 26, 2017
Go inside the lives and gyms of the stars of UFC 219: ferocious women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and her opponent, former champion Holly Holm, an elite striker and strategist.
Dec 22, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017