Bear Grylls Survival Challenge and UFC GYM® Partner on Survival Training

Bear Grylls Survival Challenge (BGSC) and UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, are partnering to elevate the sport of survival. Beginning February 2018, BGSC and UFC GYM will debut a BGSC-‐inspired ‘Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®) curriculum at participating locations across the United States to equip individuals with the tools and skills necessary to handle the unexpected.
The BGSC-‐inspired DUT class has been developed by top UFC GYM coaches and industry experts and will be the sanctioned pre-‐event training center for the BGSC, which takes place on April 28 and 29, 2018 in Santa Clarita, California. As the exclusive fitness partner, UFC GYM will also host an interactive event-‐day experience before, during and after the BGSC, which will include UFC GYM equipment and survival techniques integration into course challenges to test participants’ cognitive ability, physical dexterity and overall endurance; as well as a UFC GYM Recovery Corner in the BGSC Finish Festival.
UFC GYM offers a holistic approach to fitness through its TRAIN DIFFERENT® program, fusing a multi-‐ disciplined approach of MMA, personal training, nutrition, AND state-‐of-‐the-‐art equipment and facilities, in addition to top-‐notch coaching and classes.
The inaugural Bear Grylls Survival Challenge event will take place April 28 and 29, 2018, at the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, California. Participants will compete on a four-‐mile, off-‐road journey that will take them through 18 unique survival scenario challenges. The course will run across five distinct environments: apocalyptic highway, cave complex, deserted village, mountain ascent/descent and snake infested swamp.
Registration for the Los Angeles event is now open. Current UFC GYM members can take advantage of an exclusive pricing incentive. To experience UFC GYM, mention ‘Bear Grylls Survival Challenge’ at participating locations to receive a complimentary five-‐day guest pass. For further information, visit beargryllssurvivalchallenge.com or follow @BearGryllsSurvivalChallenge on Instagram, @BGSChallenge on Twitter and @BearGryllsSurvivalChallenge on Facebook. To learn more about UFC GYM, please visit UFCGYM.com.
Bear Grylls Survival Challenge is a joint venture between Bear Grylls Ventures and IMG, an Endeavor company.
UFC is also part of the Endeavor network.
The BGSC-‐inspired DUT class has been developed by top UFC GYM coaches and industry experts and will be the sanctioned pre-‐event training center for the BGSC, which takes place on April 28 and 29, 2018 in Santa Clarita, California. As the exclusive fitness partner, UFC GYM will also host an interactive event-‐day experience before, during and after the BGSC, which will include UFC GYM equipment and survival techniques integration into course challenges to test participants’ cognitive ability, physical dexterity and overall endurance; as well as a UFC GYM Recovery Corner in the BGSC Finish Festival.
UFC GYM offers a holistic approach to fitness through its TRAIN DIFFERENT® program, fusing a multi-‐ disciplined approach of MMA, personal training, nutrition, AND state-‐of-‐the-‐art equipment and facilities, in addition to top-‐notch coaching and classes.
The inaugural Bear Grylls Survival Challenge event will take place April 28 and 29, 2018, at the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, California. Participants will compete on a four-‐mile, off-‐road journey that will take them through 18 unique survival scenario challenges. The course will run across five distinct environments: apocalyptic highway, cave complex, deserted village, mountain ascent/descent and snake infested swamp.
Registration for the Los Angeles event is now open. Current UFC GYM members can take advantage of an exclusive pricing incentive. To experience UFC GYM, mention ‘Bear Grylls Survival Challenge’ at participating locations to receive a complimentary five-‐day guest pass. For further information, visit beargryllssurvivalchallenge.com or follow @BearGryllsSurvivalChallenge on Instagram, @BGSChallenge on Twitter and @BearGryllsSurvivalChallenge on Facebook. To learn more about UFC GYM, please visit UFCGYM.com.
Bear Grylls Survival Challenge is a joint venture between Bear Grylls Ventures and IMG, an Endeavor company.
UFC is also part of the Endeavor network.
Comments