Be Dana White’s VIP Guest at UFC 229 in Las Vegas

It’s finally here! The long awaited and highly anticipated matchup between undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor headlines UFC 229! Tickets sold out in a matter of minutes. This main event matchup will be the biggest event in UFC history and you’re going to be UFC President Dana White’s VIP guest! Dana will fly you and a friend out to Las Vegas for an epic, once-in-a lifetime weekend. You’ll get to join Dana on stage during the weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena and soak up the electric energy before the fight takes place on Saturday. You’ll have amazing seats for the entire event and no matter who raises the UFC lightweight title at the end of the night, you’ll be the real winner. Flights and hotel included.
Click Here to Enter and for more information!
