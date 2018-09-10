Be Dana White’s VIP Guest at UFC 229 in Las Vegas

Home
September 10, 2018
UFC and Omaze team up for UFC 229 campaign with a proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
It’s finally here! The long awaited and highly anticipated matchup between undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor headlines UFC 229! Tickets sold out in a matter of minutes. This main event matchup will be the biggest event in UFC history and you’re going to be UFC President Dana White’s VIP guest! Dana will fly you and a friend out to Las Vegas for an epic, once-in-a lifetime weekend. You’ll get to join Dana on stage during the weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena and soak up the electric energy before the fight takes place on Saturday. You’ll have amazing seats for the entire event and no matter who raises the UFC lightweight title at the end of the night, you’ll be the real winner. Flights and hotel included.

Click Here to Enter and for more information!

Take a slow-motion journey through the Dallas event known as UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till. Miss UFC 228? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Sep 10, 2018
Mark Hunt earned a Performance of the Night award for this first-round knockout of former heavyweight champion Frank Mir at UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Mir on March 19, 2016.
Sep 10, 2018
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman visits the UFC Performance Institute and chats with Megan Olivi ahead of NFL opening weekend!
Sep 10, 2018
Watch as Conor McGregor became the "double champ" when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205. McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on Oct. 6 live from Las Vegas.
Sep 9, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018