Barzola faces Bessette in UFC 220 bout

The UFC 220 card on Jan. 20 is now complete, as Connecticut featherweight Matt Bessette will take the trip up I-95 to Boston's TD Garden to face former TUF Latin America winner Enrique Barzola.
UFC 220, which is headlined by a pair of championship bouts pitting Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier against Volkan Oezdemir, airs live on Pay-Per-View.
Fighting out of Bristol, the 33-year-old Bessette has paid his dues on the regional circuit en route to 22 wins in 30 pro fights, and while a fight on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series against Kurt Holobaugh resulted in a no contest, he will get his first shot in the UFC close to home as he faces Peruvian standout Barzola, who has won two straight over Chris Avila and Gabriel Benitez.
