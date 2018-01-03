Home
Barzola faces Bessette in UFC 220 bout

By Thomas Gerbasi January 11, 2018
The UFC 220 card on Jan. 20 is now complete, as Connecticut featherweight Matt Bessette will take the trip up I-95 to Boston's TD Garden to face former TUF Latin America winner Enrique Barzola.

UFC 220, which is headlined by a pair of championship bouts pitting Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier against Volkan Oezdemir, airs live on Pay-Per-View.

Fighting out of Bristol, the 33-year-old Bessette has paid his dues on the regional circuit en route to 22 wins in 30 pro fights, and while a fight on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series against Kurt Holobaugh resulted in a no contest, he will get his first shot in the UFC close to home as he faces Peruvian standout Barzola, who has won two straight over Chris Avila and Gabriel Benitez.

How you promote outside of the Octagon matters just as much as how you perform inside of it if you want to become the greatest of all time. Find out more about G.O.A.T. Career Mode in UFC 3 here: http://x.ea.com/44297
Jan 9, 2018
Vitor Belfort looks to make it two consecutive wins this Sunday when he takes on Uriah Hall in the co-main event at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 11, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with the four athletes competing for a championship title on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Jan 11, 2018
Paige VanZant is prepared to make her mark in her 125-pound debut on Sunday night at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 10, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018