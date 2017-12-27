Barboza: 'If you fight with me, you'll feel pain'





There are those in the world who look at someone like Edson Barboza and think that they can do what he does with a few trips to the gym and some runs around block.



“It’s just fighting,” they say. “Punching and kicking.”



They’re wrong. So wrong.



Ask any opponent who has been on the receiving end of one of Barboza’s punches, kicks, elbows or knees, and there will usually be a sigh, followed by a silent nod or other acknowledgment of something that wasn’t born in him or developed over the space of a year.



A lifetime of work has gone into this for the native of Nova Friburgo, and when watching him do what he does, know that it’s of the highest level of striking. Yet the goal on fight night remains the same.



“If you fight with me, you’re gonna feel pain,” Barboza said. “I want to hurt you, that’s it. Everybody knows that. You step in front of me, there’s a big chance you’ll get hurt.”

As scary and as real as that sounds, it’s even more startling considering that Barboza is as soft-spoken and respectful as anyone in the sport. He’s not a trash talker, he’s not trying to intimidate his opponents. It’s almost as if he’s giving them a respectful warning that, hey, if we fight, things might not go too well for you. Of course, being that good at what he does used to come with some negatives, especially when he began competing in mixed martial arts in the United States in 2009.



"I had a lot of Muay Thai fights showing up on social media and YouTube, and people kept pulling out of fights," said Barboza, who began training in the art of eight limbs at the age of eight. "This happened to me more than ten times. I called all my friends, 'Please take all the videos off because it's hard to make a fight here in the U.S.'"