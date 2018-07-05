Baddest on the planet? Cormier searching for GOAT status

“It means legacy,” Cormier said. “It means that I’ve done what I’ve always intended to do. I always said when I started doing this that I wanted to be remembered. I need to challenge myself. I need to go out and try to make a statement. I’ve always said legacy matters. And there’s no better way to ensure that I’m always remembered. When my time’s over, I want people to talk about Daniel Cormier.”Win or lose, they already will. But if he beats Miocic, you might just want to start calling Cormier the baddest man on the planet. That’s cool with him, but he wants to go a step further should he leave T-Mobile Arena with two championship belts.“I’m not only the baddest man on the planet, I may be the greatest fighter of all-time.”