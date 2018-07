Baddest on the planet? Cormier searching for GOAT status

That type of training camp torture is par for the course with Cormier, one of the hardest workers in the sport. That willingness to go where few want to led him to the top of the wrestling world, and he’s repeated that feat in MMA. Yet even though his name is already etched in the history books, he still wants to add another chapter to his story before he hangs up the gloves, and to do that, it means taking care of what he considers to be unfinished business.“My heavyweight journey was never completed because I would not have fought Cain,” said Cormier. “So it’s kind of come full circle in the sense that now I get to see. I was on the verge of a heavyweight title shot in the UFC. Cain was the champ so it wouldn’t have happened. Now, five years later, I get my chance to fulfill that part of my career that I didn’t get to finish.”That part saw him begin his career with a 13-0 slate compiled solely at heavyweight. And it wasn’t a stretch filled with cupcakes as he built his record.“It wasn’t a little time that I spent up there, and I fought great fighters,” Cormier said. “I fought Josh Barnett when he was top five in the world, I fought Bigfoot Silva when he was in the top five in the world when he just beat Fedor Emelianenko. I beat Frank Mir when he was in the top five in the world. I beat Roy Nelson when he was ranked number six in the world. I beat really good guys when they were still at the top of their game. So this isn’t like a flash in the pan type of career that I had up at heavyweight. I think people need to remember that I had a ton of success up there and I intend to keep it rolling at UFC 226.”His friendship with Velasquez prompted him to drop to 205 pounds, and in his fourth bout in the division, he beat Anthony Johnson for the vacant light heavyweight crown. To this point, the only blemishes on his record are a loss and no contest with Jon Jones , and while the Louisiana native would love to close his career with another shot at redemption against Jones, for now, it’s all about Miocic, and if Cormier joins Conor McGregor by becoming only the second fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional titles simultaneously, it will go a long way in pushing those Jones bout into his rearview mirror.