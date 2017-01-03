On Countdown: Penn believes and Rodriguez embracing 'his time'

Yair Rodriguez takes on former two-weight UFC world champion BJ Penn in the main event of Fight Night Phoenix Sunday night.
Penn and Rodriguez star in a special edition of Countdown. The show takes you inside the gyms to follow both men as they train day-in and day-out to prove who will have what it takes to win.
This will be Penn’s return to the Octagon after retiring two and a half years ago. At 38 years old, Penn is trying to makes waves in the featherweight division in an attempt to try and win a third world title in a third different weight class.
“You know, everybody’s asking me why I’m coming back, and I’ve got a thousand reasons you know – I know I can do this,” Penn said.
Rodriguez, a promising up-and-comer, is ready to show the world that he is the future of the featherweight division. “El Pantera” wants to stop Penn from reaching the top.
“He said he’s going to go for a third belt, but I’m here to stop him. It’s my turn,” Rodriguez said
