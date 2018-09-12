Home
BJ Penn returns on December 29 against Hall

By Thomas Gerbasi September 12, 2018
A UFC Hall of Famer and MMA legend will return to the Octagon on December 29, as BJ Penn battles former Ultimate Fighter winner Ryan Hall in a UFC 232 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Back in the Octagon for the first time since June 2017, Hawaii's Penn storied career has seen him defeat the likes of Matt Hughes, Jens Pulver, Diego Sanchez, Kenny Florian, Matt Serra and Caol Uno en route to a pair of UFC titles at lightweight and welterweight. This December, "The Prodigy" will attempt to hand Hall his first UFC loss. A high level and decorated grappler, Hall will make his first UFC start in two years at UFC 232 as he hopes to add another win to a perfect Octagon record that has seen him defeat Artem Lobov and Gray Maynard.
 
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.

The biggest fight in UFC history goes down on October 6th as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 12, 2018
UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the Fight Night Moscow main event between Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik. Catch all the action Saturday morning on FIGHT PASS!
Sep 12, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Sep 11, 2018
Relive the Pay Per View spectacle known as UFC 228 through the eyes of UFC photographer Josh Hedges.
Sep 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018