BJ Penn returns on December 29 against Hall

A UFC Hall of Famer and MMA legend will return to the Octagon on December 29, as BJ Penn battles former Ultimate Fighter winner Ryan Hall in a UFC 232 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



Back in the Octagon for the first time since June 2017, Hawaii's Penn storied career has seen him defeat the likes of Matt Hughes, Jens Pulver, Diego Sanchez, Kenny Florian, Matt Serra and Caol Uno en route to a pair of UFC titles at lightweight and welterweight. This December, "The Prodigy" will attempt to hand Hall his first UFC loss. A high level and decorated grappler, Hall will make his first UFC start in two years at UFC 232 as he hopes to add another win to a perfect Octagon record that has seen him defeat Artem Lobov and Gray Maynard.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.