BJ Penn ready for out-of-retirement fight
By Van Tate, KRQE.com
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – B.J. Penn is less than a month away from his return out of retirement into the Octagon.
“I never felt better,” said Penn. The Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Fame fighter will meet Yair Rodriguez as the main event in UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix, Arizona January 15.
Penn was originally scheduled to have his first fight out of retirement back in April against another opponent but, that was scrubbed after he was suspended six months by USADA for out of competition IV use. Penn was ready to go a second time for an October fight before an injury forced him out.
It has been almost a year that Penn has had to get ready due to delays and he believes it was for the better.
