Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is a UFC prospect to keep an eye on

By Brett Okamoto, ESPN March 28, 2018
Just two fights into his UFC career, Tuivasa (7-0) is already on the promotion's fast track. He will face former champion Andrei Arlovski (27-15) at UFC 225 on June 9. The UFC signed Tuivasa to a new deal after his last performance, a first-round stoppage over Cyril Asker in February. All of his pro fights have ended via first-round knockout. Read the full article here.

UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing for a championship title on Wednesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Mar 28, 2018
For this edition of KO of the Week, we revisit the UFC Fight Night on July 16, 2017 when Paul Felder took on Stevie Ray.
Mar 27, 2018
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk discusses her fighting spirit ahead of her highly anticipated rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 on April 7.
Mar 23, 2018
Doing part of his fight camp for UFC 223 next April 7 at the UFC Performance Institute, Michael Chiesa adds power and explosiveness to his game.
Apr 23, 2017
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018