Just two fights into his UFC career, Tuivasa (7-0) is already on the promotion's fast track. He will face former champion Andrei Arlovski (27-15) at UFC 225 on June 9. The UFC signed Tuivasa to a new deal after his last performance, a first-round stoppage over Cyril Asker in February. All of his pro fights have ended via first-round knockout. Read the full article here.
Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is a UFC prospect to keep an eye on
Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
