Austin gets Cerrone-Medeiros main event as Orlando adds a strawweight showdown

The UFC's return to Austin on Feb. 18 will feature a pair of welterweight gunslingers, as Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone takes on Yancy Medeiros in the five-round welterweight main event of UFC Fight Night at Frank Erwin Center.
Tickets for the card go on sale on Jan. 5. FS1 will televise.
Tickets for the UFC's visit to Orlando on Feb. 24 also go on sale on Jan. 5, and in a bout made official on UFC Tonight Wednesday, it's a clash of strawweight contenders, as No. 2-ranked Jessica Andrade faces off with No. 5-ranked Tecia Torres.
Tickets for the card go on sale on Jan. 5. FS1 will televise.
Tickets for the UFC's visit to Orlando on Feb. 24 also go on sale on Jan. 5, and in a bout made official on UFC Tonight Wednesday, it's a clash of strawweight contenders, as No. 2-ranked Jessica Andrade faces off with No. 5-ranked Tecia Torres.
Comments