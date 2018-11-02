Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: UFC 230

By Zac Pacleb November 02, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
UFC correspondent and host Laura Sanko and UFC featherweight Megan Anderson are back with another edition of The Aussie & Fancy Breakdown, this time analyzing UFC 230 in New York City.
Anderson, who will fight Cat Zingano at UFC 232, and Sanko discuss the hectic nature around this card, including the constant shifting that happened before the fights were set in stone. The two mix their analysis stemmed from their own experience as UFC fighters in with a few laughs along the way before making their predicitons.
In this episode, the two discuss Sijara Eubank's wild ride before getting matched up with Roxanne Modafferi, Chris Weidman having to adjust to a matchup with Ronaldo Souza and the main event of the evening. Does Derrick Lewis have a shot? The two go in-depth on his matchup with two-division champion Daniel Cormier. 

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
The stars of UFC 230 faceoff one last time after stepping off the scale.
The stars of UFC 230 faceoff one last time after stepping off the scale.
Nov 2, 2018
Watch the highlights from Friday's UFC 232 Press Conference, featuring Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.
Watch the highlights from Friday's UFC 232 Press Conference, featuring Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.
Nov 2, 2018
After their UFC 232 press conference in New York City on Friday Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson faced off as well as Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.
After their UFC 232 press conference in New York City on Friday Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson faced off as well as Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.
Nov 2, 2018
Joe Rogan previews the heavyweight main event between (C) Daniel Cormier and #1 contender Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis ahead of UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis this Saturday on Pay-Per-View.
Joe Rogan previews the heavyweight main event between (C) Daniel Cormier and #1 contender Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis ahead of UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis this Saturday on Pay-Per-View.
Nov 2, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018