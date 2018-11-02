Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: UFC 230

Aussie & Fancy are back again! @MeganA_MMA and @Laura_Sanko do a deep dive on #UFC230 in their latest edition of The Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: https://t.co/nKZoOKami7 pic.twitter.com/lWL695PS5u — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 2, 2018

UFC correspondent and host Laura Sanko and UFC featherweight Megan Anderson are back with another edition of The Aussie & Fancy Breakdown, this time analyzing UFC 230 in New York City.

Anderson, who will fight Cat Zingano at UFC 232, and Sanko discuss the hectic nature around this card, including the constant shifting that happened before the fights were set in stone. The two mix their analysis stemmed from their own experience as UFC fighters in with a few laughs along the way before making their predicitons.

In this episode, the two discuss Sijara Eubank's wild ride before getting matched up with Roxanne Modafferi, Chris Weidman having to adjust to a matchup with Ronaldo Souza and the main event of the evening. Does Derrick Lewis have a shot? The two go in-depth on his matchup with two-division champion Daniel Cormier.