Assuncao meets Font in UFC 226 bout

Winner of 10 of his last 11 bouts, No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao hopes to secure a shot at the 135-pound crown with a win over No. 12-ranked Rob Font in a UFC 226 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 7.
In the UFC 226 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts will meet in the biggest fight of the year on Saturday, July 7, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
One of the most underrated fighters in the sport, Brazil's Assuncao has been making more noise as of late, with his current three-fight winning streak including wins over Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Moraes and Matthew Lopez. This summer, he will attempt to make it four in a row when he takes on New England's Font, who recently picked up an important victory when he knocked out Thomas Almeida in January.
Also added to the UFC 226 event is a showdown of light heavyweight strikers, as Gokhan Saki squares off against Khalil Rountree Jr.
