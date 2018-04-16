Home
Assuncao meets Font in UFC 226 bout

By Thomas Gerbasi April 16, 2018
Winner of 10 of his last 11 bouts, No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao hopes to secure a shot at the 135-pound crown with a win over No. 12-ranked Rob Font in a UFC 226 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 7.

In the UFC 226 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts will meet in the biggest fight of the year on Saturday, July 7, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

One of the most underrated fighters in the sport, Brazil's Assuncao has been making more noise as of late, with his current three-fight winning streak including wins over Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Moraes and Matthew Lopez. This summer, he will attempt to make it four in a row when he takes on New England's Font, who recently picked up an important victory when he knocked out Thomas Almeida in January.

Also added to the UFC 226 event is a showdown of light heavyweight strikers, as Gokhan Saki squares off against Khalil Rountree Jr.

Dustin Poirier talks backstage after his win over Justin Gaethje at Fight Night Glendale.
Apr 14, 2018
Watch Alex Oliveira in the Octagon after her victory over Carlos Condit at Fight Night Glendale.
Apr 14, 2018
Watch Dustin Poirier in the Octagon after her victory over Justin Gaethje at Fight Night Glendale.
Apr 14, 2018
Watch Israel Adesanya in the Octagon after his victory over Marvin Vettori at Fight Night Glendale.
Apr 14, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018