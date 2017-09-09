Arantes ill, fight with Sanders off

Due to illness, Felipe Arantes has been forced to withdraw from his UFC Fight Night bout against Luke Sanders this Saturday in Pittsburgh.
There will be no replacement fight, and the card will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts.
In the main event, which airs live on FS1 from PPG Paints Arena, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to face David Branch.
