Photo Gallery: Antonina Shevchenko preparing for DWTNCS

Antonina Shevchenko prepares with her sister Valentina Shevchenko at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas for her debut in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Jun 11, 2018
Preview the heavyweight matchup between two former NFL players, Greg Hardy and Austen Lane. Tune in to Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series live on UFC FIGHT PASS on Tuesday, June 12 at 8pm ET.
Jun 11, 2018
UFC 226 features a heavyweight title championship between Stipe Miocic and the light heavyweight champ, Daniel Cormier. In the co-main event, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega meet for the featherweight title.
Jun 11, 2018
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone meets Leon Edwards in the main event of Fight Night Singapore on June 23 live on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jun 11, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
