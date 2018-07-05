Home
Anthony Smith Steps in to Face "Shogun" Rua in Hamburg Main Event

July 05, 2018
Tickets on sale now
London, UK - UFC® today announced that light heavyweight Anthony Smith will step in to face legend of the sport Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in a five-round main event battle in Hamburg on Sunday, July 22nd. Smith will replace Volkan Oezdemir who was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout due to visa issues

Coming off an explosive first-round knockout of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans just last month, Smith (29-13; fighting out of Omaha, Nebraska, USA) will face his toughest test to date when he finds himself across the Octagon from No. 8-ranked light heavyweight Shogun Rua. The ambitious and rising American star will be looking to put on a dominant performance at the Barclaycard Arena and show he deserves to be ranked alongside the best in the division.

Tickets for the UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SHOGUN vs. SMITH  are available now via Eventim (eventim.de/ufc).

Keep up to date with the latest news and announcements about #UFCHamburg by following @UFCEurope on Twitter.

Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale Official Weigh-in on Thursday, July 5 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from The Pearl at The Palms in Las Vegas.
Jul 5, 2018
Watch the UFC 226: Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday, July 5 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from The Pearl Theatre at The Palms in Las Vegas.
Jul 5, 2018
The competition is over, and the matches are set. See who will square off for the chance to win the 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter Friday night, live from Las Vegas on FS1.
Jul 4, 2018
Watch the highlights from the UFC 226 open workout. Featuring stars Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega.
Jul 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018