Sergio Pettis discusses his huge win over Joe Benavidez in the prelims of UFC 225.
Jun 9, 2018
We catch up with Anthony Smith backstage at UFC 225 following his thrilling victory over Rashad Evans.
Jun 9, 2018
Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, heavyweight Tai Tuivasa and women's featherweight Megan Anderson discuss the increasing popularity of MMA in Australia ahead of their UFC 225 showdowns.
Jun 9, 2018
See the sights from fight week in Chicago as our photographers capture the action from weigh-ins as the stars of UFC 225 get ready for the big Pay Per view event on June 9, 2018.
Jun 8, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
