Angela Hill returns to UFC, faces Andrade in Houston

By Thomas Gerbasi January 17, 2017
After tearing through the strawweight division in Invicta FC, former Ultimate Fighter standout Angela Hill will return to take care of some unfinished UFC business on Feb. 4 when she takes on No. 5-ranked contender Jessica Andrade at Toyota Center in Houston.

In the UFC Fight Night main event, it's the return of "The Korean Zombie," Chan Sung Jung, as he faces featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez in a five-round matchup. Tickets are on sale now.

Entering the Octagon with just a single pro fight in 2014, Hill defeated TUF 20 castmate Emily Peters Kagan in her UFC debut, and though she lost subsequent bouts to Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas, Hill was about to go on a winning streak that would bring her back to the UFC, as she went 4-0 in Invicta FC in 2016, winning and defending the promotion's strawweight title while also picking up two Performance of the Night awards. Now ready to make another run at UFC gold, the 30-year-old Maryland native will return against Brazil's Andrade.

A former bantamweight contender, the 25-year-old Andrade has found her true home at 115 pounds, where she has
finished Jessica Penne and Joanne Calderwood in back-to-back fights. On Feb. 4, the Parana native will attempt to spoil the return of "Overkill" Hill.

Read more - UFC Statement on Angela Hill

Watch Donald Cerrone's third fight at welterweight, as he KO'd Rick Story. Don't miss Cerrone take on Jorge Masvidal at Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Jan 17, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the action from Fight Night Phoenix, including Yair Rodriguez's signature win over BJ Penn.
Jan 16, 2017
UFC flyweight Sergio Pettis spoke backstage with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about his win over John Moraga at Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 15, 2017
UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez spoke backstage with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about his dominant win over BJ Penn at Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 15, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016