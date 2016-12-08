Andrade-Moroz Off UFC 207 Card

Due to an injury suffered by Maryna Moroz, her bout with Jessica Andrade has been removed from the UFC 207 card on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.
There will be no replacement fight, and the card will proceed with 11 bouts.
Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card, which is headlined by the UFC women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, is the flyweight matchup pitting No. 12-ranked Louis Smolka against No. 13-ranked Ray Borg.
There will be no replacement fight, and the card will proceed with 11 bouts.
Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card, which is headlined by the UFC women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, is the flyweight matchup pitting No. 12-ranked Louis Smolka against No. 13-ranked Ray Borg.
Comments