Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Andrade-Moroz Off UFC 207 Card

By Thomas Gerbasi December 21, 2016
Article
Comments (
)
Due to an injury suffered by Maryna Moroz, her bout with Jessica Andrade has been removed from the UFC 207 card on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

There will be no replacement fight, and the card will proceed with 11 bouts.

Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card, which is headlined by the UFC women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, is the flyweight matchup pitting No. 12-ranked Louis Smolka against No. 13-ranked Ray Borg.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
A product of Oklahoma, Johny Hendricks has a very diverse background. Spend the day with Hendricks and learn more about "Bigg Rigg" in Johny Hendricks' Roots and don't miss his fight against Neil Magny at UFC 207.
A product of Oklahoma, Johny Hendricks has a very diverse background. Spend the day with Hendricks and learn more about "Bigg Rigg" in Johny Hendricks' Roots and don't miss his fight against Neil Magny at UFC 207.
Dec 21, 2016
Rener and Ryron Gracie breakdown the first ever women's UFC bout, as Ronda Rousey submitted Liz Carmouche for the bantamweight title.
Rener and Ryron Gracie breakdown the first ever women's UFC bout, as Ronda Rousey submitted Liz Carmouche for the bantamweight title.
Dec 21, 2016
Watch Cain Velasquez's most recent victory, when he KO'd Travis Browne at UFC 200. Don't miss Velasquez's rematch with Fabricio Werdum at UFC 207.
Watch Cain Velasquez's most recent victory, when he KO'd Travis Browne at UFC 200. Don't miss Velasquez's rematch with Fabricio Werdum at UFC 207.
Dec 21, 2016
Before he fights UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the co-main event at UFC 207 on December 30, learn about Cody Garbrandt and his special friendship with young Maddux back in his hometown of Uhrichsville, Ohio.
Before he fights UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the co-main event at UFC 207 on December 30, learn about Cody Garbrandt and his special friendship with young Maddux back in his hometown of Uhrichsville, Ohio.
Dec 20, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon to take on champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30.
Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon to take on champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30.
Nov 26, 2016