Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Anderson debuts against Holm in June

By Thomas Gerbasi April 12, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson will make her long-awaited UFC debut in Chicago on June 9, as she takes on former UFC bantamweight queen Holly Holm in a UFC 225 bout.

The featherweight bout will take place at United Center.

In the UFC 225 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. Tickets go on sale on April 13.

A three-division world boxing champion and MMA superstar, Albuquerque's Holm is hoping to secure a rematch with featherweight champion Cris Cyborg with a victory this June. Looking to derail these plans is Queensland native Anderson. One of the rising stars in the sport, the 28-year-old began her career at home in Australia, but once she relocated to train in Kansas City, she went from prospect to champion in less than two years. A five-fight veteran of the Invicta FC promotion, Anderson has won four in a row by knockout, with her 2017 stoppage of Tweet earning her the Invicta 145-pound title. Now she will battle the best of the best in the Octagon, beginning with "The Preacher's Daughter."

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 14
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Glendale, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Experience all of the thrill and the agony from UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya, only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Experience all of the thrill and the agony from UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya, only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Apr 11, 2018
Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of Fight Night Glendale live on FOX Saturday night.
Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of Fight Night Glendale live on FOX Saturday night.
Apr 11, 2018
Jimmy Smith previews the lightweight main event matchup between #5 Dustin Poirier and #6 Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC Fight Night Glendale this Saturday, April 14 on FOX.
Jimmy Smith previews the lightweight main event matchup between #5 Dustin Poirier and #6 Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC Fight Night Glendale this Saturday, April 14 on FOX.
Apr 11, 2018
The Ultimate Fighter 27 kicks off on April 18 featuring heavyweight and light heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier as coaches. 16 undefeated fighters enter the season looking to keep their "0" in tact and earn a UFC contract.
The Ultimate Fighter 27 kicks off on April 18 featuring heavyweight and light heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier as coaches. 16 undefeated fighters enter the season looking to keep their "0" in tact and earn a UFC contract.
Apr 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018