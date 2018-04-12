Anderson debuts against Holm in June

Former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson will make her long-awaited UFC debut in Chicago on June 9, as she takes on former UFC bantamweight queen Holly Holm in a UFC 225 bout.
The featherweight bout will take place at United Center.
In the UFC 225 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. Tickets go on sale on April 13.
A three-division world boxing champion and MMA superstar, Albuquerque's Holm is hoping to secure a rematch with featherweight champion Cris Cyborg with a victory this June. Looking to derail these plans is Queensland native Anderson. One of the rising stars in the sport, the 28-year-old began her career at home in Australia, but once she relocated to train in Kansas City, she went from prospect to champion in less than two years. A five-fight veteran of the Invicta FC promotion, Anderson has won four in a row by knockout, with her 2017 stoppage of Tweet earning her the Invicta 145-pound title. Now she will battle the best of the best in the Octagon, beginning with "The Preacher's Daughter."
