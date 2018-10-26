Home
Anderson and Sanko Make Their Moncton Picks

By Steve Latrell October 26, 2018
Aussie and Fancy have returned, and this time they have Moncton in their sights.

For the uninitiated, the Aussie & Fancy Breakdown is regular, self-produced YouTube series from "Aussie" Megan Anderson, the UFC featherweight we'll next see taking on Cat Zingano at UFC 232, and "Fancy" Laura Sanko, the MMA fighter-turned-broadcaster regularly seen as a reporter, host and correspondant for the UFC, Invicta and the breakout hit Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Compadres of the Glory MMA & Fitness gym in Kansas City, the two sit down and tackle the fight cards of most UFC events in the leadup to the big event.

For us fans that love talking fights and making picks, Aussie & Fancy Breakdown is a true gem. While the hosts are clearly relaxed and having some laughs, they're also dissecting each bout with some deep analysis that can only come from the mind of experienced mixed martial artists.

On the docket this week why Gian Villante is like the Little Engine That Could, why Andre Soukhamthath can't allow his opponent to set the pace, the dangers of both Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir, and much, much more from up and down the Moncton card.

Catch The Full Episode Here | Subscribe For Future Episodes Here

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith airs live on FS1 at 10pm/7pm ETPT, with prelims getting underway at 8pm/5pm ETPT on FS2. FIGHT PASS subscribers get three exclusive prelims beginning at 6:30pm/3:30pm.

Saturday, October 27
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Moncton, New Brunswick
Watch all the action from Friday's official Fight Night Moncton weigh-in.
Oct 26, 2018
Watch the face-offs from Friday's official Fight Night Moncton weigh-in, featuring Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith.
Oct 26, 2018
Anthony Smith is going to use his hard work and grit in his attempt to defeat Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of Fight Night Moncton on Saturday.
Oct 26, 2018
Former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir discusses his start in MMA and what he has in store for Anthony Smith in the Fight Night Moncton main event.
Oct 25, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018