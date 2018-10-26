Anderson and Sanko Make Their Moncton Picks

Made your picks for #UFCMoncton yet? The great @MeganA_mma and @laura_sanko have! See how your picks compare as they go deep into the fight card on the latest Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: https://t.co/TC150dp0wQ pic.twitter.com/DGwpnDtmSD— UFC News (@UFCNews) October 26, 2018
Aussie and Fancy have returned, and this time they have Moncton in their sights.
For the uninitiated, the Aussie & Fancy Breakdown is regular, self-produced YouTube series from "Aussie" Megan Anderson, the UFC featherweight we'll next see taking on Cat Zingano at UFC 232, and "Fancy" Laura Sanko, the MMA fighter-turned-broadcaster regularly seen as a reporter, host and correspondant for the UFC, Invicta and the breakout hit Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Compadres of the Glory MMA & Fitness gym in Kansas City, the two sit down and tackle the fight cards of most UFC events in the leadup to the big event.
For us fans that love talking fights and making picks, Aussie & Fancy Breakdown is a true gem. While the hosts are clearly relaxed and having some laughs, they're also dissecting each bout with some deep analysis that can only come from the mind of experienced mixed martial artists.
On the docket this week why Gian Villante is like the Little Engine That Could, why Andre Soukhamthath can't allow his opponent to set the pace, the dangers of both Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir, and much, much more from up and down the Moncton card.
Catch The Full Episode Here | Subscribe For Future Episodes Here
UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith airs live on FS1 at 10pm/7pm ETPT, with prelims getting underway at 8pm/5pm ETPT on FS2. FIGHT PASS subscribers get three exclusive prelims beginning at 6:30pm/3:30pm.
