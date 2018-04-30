Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Amanda Nunes's Super Six

By Thomas Gerbasi April 30, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Nunes attempts to take down <a href='../fighter/Miesha-Tate'><a href='../fighter/Miesha-Tate'>Miesha Tate</a></a> during their title fight at UFC 200
On May 12, the Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with a stacked UFC 224 card headlined by the return of the Queen of the bantamweight division, Amanda Nunes, who will be looking to add to the following series of defining moments when she defends her crown against Raquel Pennington.

Julia Budd
Strikeforce Challengers – Jan. 7, 2011 (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Amanda Nunes didn’t fall out of the sky and into the Octagon at UFC 200, where she took the women’s bantamweight title from Miesha Tate. She’s long been on the MMA world’s radar, and when she was signed to the Strikeforce promotion in 2011, there was a buzz that the Brazilian bomber was about to put WMMA on the map in a big way. Well, Nunes didn’t disappoint in her United States debut, needing just 14 seconds to knock out respected striker Julia Budd. If we’re keeping score, that’s 25 less ticks of the clock than it took Ronda Rousey to submit Budd ten months later.

Sheila Gaff
UFC 163 – Aug. 3, 2013 (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

After defeating Budd, Nunes was the star on the rise in the 135-pound division, but eight months after that win, the Brazilian got sent back to the starting blocks by veteran Alexis Davis, who stopped her in two rounds. Starting fresh nearly a year later, Nunes was only able to muster a 1-1 record in Invicta FC, but by August 2013, she was ready to tackle the best of the best in the UFC, and in front of an appreciative crowd in Rio de Janeiro, she took apart Sheila Gaff in a little over two minutes. “The Lioness” had arrived.

Germaine de Randamie
UFC Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov. 6, 2013 (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Perhaps the most accomplished female kickboxer to step into the Octagon, Germaine de Randamie is deadly on the feet and her resume speaks for itself. But when facing Nunes in November 2013, the Netherlands native just wasn’t ready for the ground assault of her opponent, with Nunes stopping her in less than four minutes. It was a statement-making victory that propelled Nunes into a huge fight that had the world watching.

Sara McMann
UFC Fight Night – Aug. 8, 2015 (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

On Sept. 27, 2014, Nunes looked to be on the verge of earning a world title shot, as she put it on Cat Zingano and nearly stopped her at UFC 178. But instead, it was the resilient Zingano who got a crack at Ronda Rousey after a come from behind third-round TKO win. The loss, Nunes’ first in the UFC, was a crushing one, but after returning four months later with a stoppage of veteran Shayna Baszler, Nunes got another chance to make her case for a title shot, and she made the most of it, winning Performance of the Night honors for her first-round submission of Olympic silver medalist Sara McMann.

Miesha Tate
UFC 200 – Jul. 9, 2016 (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Following the win over McMann, Nunes decisioned Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 196 in March of 2016. That set up a showdown with new bantamweight champion Miesha Tate in what turned out to be the main event of the historic UFC 200 card in Las Vegas. Despite the pressure on her shoulders, Nunes was on from the second the Octagon gate closed, and while the end result was a submission, it was the Brazilian’s accurate and crushing strikes that set up the finish and put a championship belt around her waist.

Ronda Rousey
UFC 207 – Dec. 30, 2016 (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

The return of Ronda Rousey after her upset loss to Holly Holm in 2015 dominated the headlines in the lead up to the UFC 207 main event in Las Vegas, but Nunes kept her eye on the prize, refusing to stray from the task at hand, which was proving that there was only one champion at 135 pounds. And “The Lioness” did just that, blitzing Rousey and never letting her into the fight. The bout took just 48 seconds, and it was clear that Nunes was settling in for a long reign.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes talks about her upcoming title defense against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in Brazil. Nunes details why she's prepared to defend her title for the third time and continue her reign.
UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes talks about her upcoming title defense against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in Brazil. Nunes details why she's prepared to defend her title for the third time and continue her reign.
Apr 27, 2018
UFC featherweight and No. 1-title contender Brian Ortega answered questions for assembled media Thursday afternoon at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas to talk upcoming title fight with champion Max Holloway at UFC 226 and much more.
UFC featherweight and No. 1-title contender Brian Ortega answered questions for assembled media Thursday afternoon at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas to talk upcoming title fight with champion Max Holloway at UFC 226 and much more.
Apr 26, 2018
In the middle of an 8-fight win streak, Jacare Souza finished Yushin Okami quickly in the first round of Fight Night Belo Horizonte in 2013. Next, he faces Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 224 on May 12.
In the middle of an 8-fight win streak, Jacare Souza finished Yushin Okami quickly in the first round of Fight Night Belo Horizonte in 2013. Next, he faces Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 224 on May 12.
Apr 26, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles runs down the increasingly awesome UFC 226 fight card set to go down Saturday July 7, 2018 at the conclusion of International Fight Week.
Host Lisa Foiles runs down the increasingly awesome UFC 226 fight card set to go down Saturday July 7, 2018 at the conclusion of International Fight Week.
Apr 24, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018