Amanda Nunes slams Ronda Rousey as overrated
By Damon Martin, FOXSports.com
For years, Amanda Nunes has said that she would beat Ronda Rousey if they ever stepped into the Octagon together. And last weekend at UFC 207, she proved it.
Nunes needed just 48-seconds to demolish Rousey with a first-round TKO while landing 27 significant strikes in that short amount of time.
In the aftermath of the fight, Nunes hasn’t been quiet about Rousey’s shortcomings, taking shots at her coach for trying to turn her into a boxer while saying bluntly that the former champion should just go ahead and retire.
Now Nunes says that Rousey was always overrated, despite her 12-fight win streak that included a slew of first-round finishes in the UFC.
“Yes, for sure (she’s overrated),” Nunes told TMZ Sports. “UFC make this happen. They put her in a place she’s not at. But I know I can beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight.”
Comments