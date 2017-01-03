Home
Amanda Nunes slams Ronda Rousey as overrated

January 07, 2017
Article
By Damon Martin, FOXSports.com

For years, Amanda Nunes has said that she would beat Ronda Rousey if they ever stepped into the Octagon together. And last weekend at UFC 207, she proved it.

Nunes needed just 48-seconds to demolish Rousey with a first-round TKO while landing 27 significant strikes in that short amount of time.

In the aftermath of the fight, Nunes hasn’t been quiet about Rousey’s shortcomings, taking shots at her coach for trying to turn her into a boxer while saying bluntly that the former champion should just go ahead and retire.

Now Nunes says that Rousey was always overrated, despite her 12-fight win streak that included a slew of first-round finishes in the UFC.

“Yes, for sure (she’s overrated),” Nunes told TMZ Sports. “UFC make this happen. They put her in a place she’s not at. But I know I can beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight.”

 

Recent
Watch Joe Lauzon defeat Diego Sanchez at UFC 200. Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Watch Joe Lauzon defeat Diego Sanchez at UFC 200. Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Jan 7, 2017
Watch Joe Lauzon's submission over Melvin Guillard during their fight at UFC 136. Don't miss Lauzon take on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Watch Joe Lauzon's submission over Melvin Guillard during their fight at UFC 136. Don't miss Lauzon take on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Jan 6, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
Jan 5, 2017
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Jan 5, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016