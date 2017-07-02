Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Amanda Nunes Discusses Motivation On ESPN's SportsCenter

July 03, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes sat down with ESPN's Sportscenter to discuss her upcoming rematch with Valentina Shevchenko.

The last time the two squared off in the Octagon at UFC 196, Nunes was handed a unanimous decision. But after hearing Shevchenko repeatedly tell anyone who would listen that she would have won the fight if it had gone five rounds, Nunes discusses her motivation to "finish her" this time around.

Shevchenko will get her chance to go five rounds in the main event at UFC 213 July 8th in Las Vegas, NV, with Nunes defending her belt.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, July 7
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Michael Johnson is ready to headline another card as he faces undefeated Justin Gaethje in the main event at The Ultimate Fighter - Redemption finale.
Michael Johnson is ready to headline another card as he faces undefeated Justin Gaethje in the main event at The Ultimate Fighter - Redemption finale.
Jul 3, 2017
Inside the lives and training camps of four athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Cuban-born Olympic medalist Yoel Romero readies to face young striker Robert Whittaker, in a battle for the interim middleweight belt.
Inside the lives and training camps of four athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Cuban-born Olympic medalist Yoel Romero readies to face young striker Robert Whittaker, in a battle for the interim middleweight belt.
Jul 2, 2017
Go inside the lives and of athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko brace for a rematch in their adopted cities with the support of powerhouse females.
Go inside the lives and of athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko brace for a rematch in their adopted cities with the support of powerhouse females.
Jul 2, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles runs down the events that make up International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Find out when you can meet your favorites fighters, watch live weigh-ins, panels and the UFC Hall of Fame and much more ahead of UFC 213.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles runs down the events that make up International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Find out when you can meet your favorites fighters, watch live weigh-ins, panels and the UFC Hall of Fame and much more ahead of UFC 213.
Jul 1, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017