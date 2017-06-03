All-new Lookin' For a Fight premieres Monday on YouTube

Dana White joins forces with Matt Serra and Din Thomas for a trip to San Diego. The guys’ wild itinerary includes visiting an animal sanctuary, braving a haunted house & more. But the high point of the trip is talent-scouting at a local MMA show.
Jun 30, 2017
Jon Anik, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard sit down to preview some of the top fights at UFC 213.
Jun 30, 2017
Watch the faceoffs from Los Angeles where the stars of UFC 213 had another staredown ahead of the big fights next week. Watch Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero-Robert Whittaker and more in the video.
Jun 29, 2017
Starting on Tuesday, July 11 UFC FIGHT PASS will be streaming the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series featuring five live fights each episode. Every Tuesday you can check out up-and-coming talent as well as athletes striving to revive their careers.
Jun 29, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
