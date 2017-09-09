Home
Alhassan vs Homasi heads to Detroit

By Thomas Gerbasi September 28, 2017
Welterweight prospects will square off in Detroit on Dec. 2, as Abdul Razak Alhassan faces Sabah Homasi in a UFC 218 bout at Little Caesars Arena.

Winner of seven of his eight pro bouts, Alhassan made an immediate impression in his UFC debut last November, as he halted Charlie Ward in less than a minute. Now, following a split decision loss to Omari Akhmedov in May, the Ghana native returns to face TUF 21 alum Sabah Homasi, who will be seeking his first Octagon victory in December.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.

Tune-in to all-new episode of UFC Countdown on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8pm/5pm ETPT live on FS1.
Sep 28, 2017
In advance of the two world title bouts, UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing in the championship fights on Thursday, September 28th at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET
Sep 28, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps Episode 5 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Sep 27, 2017
Preview the increasingly combustible relationship between Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson, and the fireworks certain to come when they meet in the main event of UFC 216 on October 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Sep 27, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017