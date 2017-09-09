Alhassan vs Homasi heads to Detroit

Welterweight prospects will square off in Detroit on Dec. 2, as Abdul Razak Alhassan faces Sabah Homasi in a UFC 218 bout at Little Caesars Arena.
Winner of seven of his eight pro bouts, Alhassan made an immediate impression in his UFC debut last November, as he halted Charlie Ward in less than a minute. Now, following a split decision loss to Omari Akhmedov in May, the Ghana native returns to face TUF 21 alum Sabah Homasi, who will be seeking his first Octagon victory in December.
