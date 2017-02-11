Home
Aldo vs. Holloway headlines UFC 212 in Rio

By Thomas Gerbasi February 12, 2017
The featherweight fight the world has been waiting for is coming to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, June 3, as Jose Aldo and Max Holloway unify the 145-pound crown in the main event of UFC 212.

The UFC’s first featherweight champion, Aldo ruled the division with an iron fist for over five years, defeating the likes of Kenny Florian, Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes, Ricardo Lamas and Chan Sung Jung. After losing the belt to Conor McGregor in December 2015, Aldo rebounded in July of last year with a second win over Edgar that earned him the interim 145-pound title.

When McGregor vacated the crown, Aldo was elevated to undisputed champion, but there would be a new interim titleholder in town in the form of Hawaii’s Max Holloway. A dynamic competitor who basically grew up in the Octagon, the 25-year-old began to hit his stride in 2014, and what followed was a ten-fight winning streak that culminated in a third-round TKO of Anthony Pettis in December that earned Holloway the interim belt.

On June 12, Aldo and Holloway will decide who the one and only UFC featherweight champion is.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for venue and ticket information.

Media

Recent
Watch the highlights from the UFC 208 post-fight press conference, featuring the legendary Anderson Silva.
Feb 11, 2017
Analyst Robin Black sits down with Travis Browne to discuss his upcoming main event fight against Derrick Lewis at Fight Night Halifax. Know Your Enemy is presented by Halo Wars 2.
Feb 12, 2017
UFC 208 event inside Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photos by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Feb 11, 2017
Dana White recaps UFC 208 in Brooklyn, which featured a victorious Anderson Silva and Germaine de Randamie becoming the first ever UFC women's featherweight champion.
Feb 11, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016