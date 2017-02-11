Aldo vs. Holloway headlines UFC 212 in Rio

The featherweight fight the world has been waiting for is coming to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, June 3, as Jose Aldo and Max Holloway unify the 145-pound crown in the main event of UFC 212.



The UFC’s first featherweight champion, Aldo ruled the division with an iron fist for over five years, defeating the likes of Kenny Florian, Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes, Ricardo Lamas and Chan Sung Jung. After losing the belt to Conor McGregor in December 2015, Aldo rebounded in July of last year with a second win over Edgar that earned him the interim 145-pound title.



When McGregor vacated the crown, Aldo was elevated to undisputed champion, but there would be a new interim titleholder in town in the form of Hawaii’s Max Holloway. A dynamic competitor who basically grew up in the Octagon, the 25-year-old began to hit his stride in 2014, and what followed was a ten-fight winning streak that culminated in a third-round TKO of Anthony Pettis in December that earned Holloway the interim belt.



On June 12, Aldo and Holloway will decide who the one and only UFC featherweight champion is.



