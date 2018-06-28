Home
Iaquinta out; Gaethje set to face Vick in Nebraska

June 28, 2018
UFC lightweight contender Al Iaquinta has pulled out of his scheduled bout against No. 7-ranked Justin Gaethje.

Stepping in for Iaquinta in UFC’s inaugural event in Lincoln, Nebraska is No. 11-ranked James Vick, who is currently riding a four-fight win streak and has won 13 of his 14 professional fights.

If the long-standing personal feud between them is any indication, Gaethje vs. Vick has all the makings of a ‘Fight of the Night’ contender as the two powerhouses meet in the five-round main event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on August 25th.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs. Vick go on sale Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m. CT.

