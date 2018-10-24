After getting passed by at UFC Liverpool, Fishgold's dream becomes reality

That is expected to be the story of the fight as well. Kattar is an aggressive battler on fight night, and Fishgold has ended 14 of his 17 pro wins before the final horn, so he’s no shrinking violet when the Octagon door shuts. Many believe it’s the sleeper pick for Fight of the Night, and that sits just fine with Mr. Fishgold.“Me and Kattar are coming for that,” he said. “I’ve never seen his ground and he hasn’t really seen my standup, but either way, I know we’re both going out there to take each other’s head off. I know I’m very comfortable because I know what I’m bringing to the table and I know my gameplan. The thing is, I can be many things. I fought most of my career against strikers; he hasn’t fought many grapplers.”Twelve of Fishgold’s 14 finishes have come via submission, but the Liverpudlian will not back down from a standup scrap, either. Bottom line, he’s a welcome addition to the 145-pound ranks.“I’ll go out and put my heart on my sleeve and you’re looking at a fast finish,” he said. “You’re looking at someone going a hundred miles an hour and you don’t know what’s gonna happen. I’m not sure if I’m gonna strike with him or take him down, but either way, in the UFC, you get paid to perform. There’s no other way around it. You get paid to go out there and fight.”As for the talk of the Scousers getting thrown into the deep end in the UFC, this debutant welcomes that challenge.“My name’s not Fishgold for nothing,” he laughs. “I can swim.”