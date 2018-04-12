Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Adesanya is a true original & unlike anyone before him

By Matt Parrino April 12, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)


GLENDALE

Even before Israel Adesanya made his debut in Perth, Australia at UFC 221, the mixed martial arts world was buzzing at the mere mention of the name “The Last Stylebender.”

Comparisons to Jon Jones and Anderson Silva usually get the attention of the masses, but Adesanya scoffs at the exercise.

“I feel like it’s disrespectful if you try and compare me or what I’ve done throughout my career with someone else. Whether it be Anderson, Conor (McGregor), Chael (Sonnen) or whoever,” Adesanya said Thursday during his media session ahead of Fight Night Glendale Saturday night on FOX.

“I just feel I’m not the next… blah, blah blah. I’m the first me and the one and only me. So people are going to get used to it.”

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEB. 11: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates his victory over Rob Wilkinson of Australia in their middleweight bout during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena. (Photo by Jeff Bottari)RELATED: Go inside Stylebender's training camp on Road to the OctagonWatch UFC Minute where Adesanya his nickname's origin

Adesanya is on to something because there hasn’t been anybody like him to enter the Octagon. Think about it. He’s brought a 75-4 (with 29 knockouts) professional kickboxing record with him to MMA and since making the move he’s been dead set on perfecting all areas of the MMA game.

In his UFC debut against Rob Wilkinson, the story going into the fight was going to be how Adesanya would handle the wrestling of Wilkinson. Adesanya obviously wants his fights standing up, but he made sure to round out his game before making the jump to the big league.

“We took our time to get to the UFC because we wanted to be able to face the best – the top 10, top 5 – straight away,” he said. “I’ve been working on everything for years. My last fight I kept saying that wasn’t just an eight-week training camp, that was an eight-year training camp.”

Wilkinson managed to score only three takedowns on 15 attempts against Adesanya. Stylebender showcased his athleticism and takedown defense before overwhelming “The Razor” late in the second round to collect the TKO win and a performance bonus.

UFC president Dana White talks about the “it factor” that some fighters have which combines talent inside the Octagon with that undeniable charisma that attracts fans to their brands as athletes. Adesanya checks every box.
The next step for the New Zealander is Marvin Vettori on the main card of FOX which airs free on TV Saturday night. It’s a big jump up in visibility but Adesanya said he fights the same whether in front of a room full of people or millions on TV.

Vettori is confident he has the chin and toughness to last with Adesnaya in Glendale, but it’s a familiar confidence that “Izzy” hears from most of his opponents.

“(Marvin is) young, he’s tough and he said he’s got a marble head that can take shots. I want to test that and see how hard that head is,” Adesanya said. “They say I have holes in my game. ‘OK cool, take a step in.’ Then before you realize it it’s too late. It’s a trap, you can’t get out and you’re drowning. It’s like, ‘Oh sh*t, I shouldn’t have jumped in this hole.’”

Right now it’s one fight at a time for Adesanya as the rest of the MMA world plans his ascent toward the top of the middleweight division. Don’t get him wrong, Adesanya can see the finish line when he gets to hoist the gold belt. It’s just not going to be a surprise to him when he gets there.

“(I want to be) one of the greatest ever, that’s the goal,” he said. “Being a champ is just a little trinket you get along the way when you are on the level that I’m on. I feel it’s just going to happen based on the way I fight, my charisma and based on the way on how I carry myself.”

Matt Parrino is the Director of Digital Media for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MattParrino

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 14
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Glendale, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Israel Adesanya is set to make his second walk to the Octagon Saturday night at UFC Fight Night Glendale. The fights are free on FOX and is part of a stacked lineup. Adesanya is "The Last Stylebender" and he explains his sweet nickname.
Israel Adesanya is set to make his second walk to the Octagon Saturday night at UFC Fight Night Glendale. The fights are free on FOX and is part of a stacked lineup. Adesanya is "The Last Stylebender" and he explains his sweet nickname.
Apr 12, 2018
Light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier previews the strawweight matchup between #7 Michelle Waterson and #10 Courtney Casey ahead of UFC Glendale this Saturday, April 14 on FOX.
Light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier previews the strawweight matchup between #7 Michelle Waterson and #10 Courtney Casey ahead of UFC Glendale this Saturday, April 14 on FOX.
Apr 12, 2018
It doesn't matter who stands across the Octagon from Israel Adesanya, "The Last Stylebender" believes he'll overwhelm and defeat everyone in his path. Next up in Marvin Vettori on FOX Saturday night in Glendale.
It doesn't matter who stands across the Octagon from Israel Adesanya, "The Last Stylebender" believes he'll overwhelm and defeat everyone in his path. Next up in Marvin Vettori on FOX Saturday night in Glendale.
Apr 12, 2018
The ‘Faces of UFC’ campaign will feature an exciting sweepstakes that will be offered to UFC fans 18 years and older in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom, who want to share their personal UFC fan stories.
The ‘Faces of UFC’ campaign will feature an exciting sweepstakes that will be offered to UFC fans 18 years and older in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom, who want to share their personal UFC fan stories.
Apr 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018