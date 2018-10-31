'Merc With A Mouth' Adesanya Ready To Put On A Show

Just woke up to pee...

What a night!! I got to feel the vibe of MSG before #UFC230 , soak in that energy.

But don't get it twisted, come saturday night, when it's time to dance under those lights...I will shine pic.twitter.com/yjwMwBHkDd — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 30, 2018

“Let’s put it this way: remember Deadpool, the movie? He’s Colossus and I’m Deadpool.”He laughs.“I don’t want to be an X-Man.”Poised for his biggest opportunity of his career and a chance to fight in one of the most famed arenas in combat sports, the middleweight division’s “Merc with a Mouth” is ready to put on a show for everyone at Madison Square Garden and make quick work of Brunson.“It felt like I belonged there; that I’ve already done this before and I just have to make it happen,” he says of attending the Knicks game on Monday evening and getting a feel for the energy and atmosphere inside MSG. “I got to feel the vibe of the place — soak it in, appreciate it and now I’ve already seen it. I’ve done it already many times in my mind, but to be there and feel it, I’m already steps ahead.“If I put the math together, he’s definitely not getting out of the second round,” he says of Brunson, offering a conservative prediction before changing his mind. “But probably not the first round because of his chin and because of my striking; it’s just different.“Expect the unexpected,” he adds. “I always show up and show out; that’s just me.”